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Home / Jalandhar / 2 held with 2 kg heroin, Rs 7.8 lakh drug money, pistol in Jalandhar

2 held with 2 kg heroin, Rs 7.8 lakh drug money, pistol in Jalandhar

Deepak already had three NDPS cases registered against him in 2022, 2023 and 2025 in Hoshiarpur. No previous criminal case has been registered against Sahil

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:41 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Deepak already had three NDPS cases registered against him in 2022, 2023 and 2025 in Hoshiarpur. No previous criminal case has been registered against Sahil. iStock photo
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The Special Cell of the Commissionerate Police, Jalandhar, has arrested two persons and recovered 2 kg heroin, Rs 7.8 lakh in drug money, a .32-bore pistol and five live rounds from their possession.

Dev Singh, ADCP (Investigation), Amarbir Singh, ACP (Detective), and SI Manjinder Singh, In-charge of the Special Cell, said a checkpoint was set up at T-Point, Nakhan Wala Bagh, when a white Hyundai i20 car bearing registration number PB-91-6313, driven by a young man, approached from the Dashmesh Nagar side of Jalandhar.

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The vehicle was stopped and searched. The police team recovered 1 kg heroin and Rs 7 lakh from the car of Deepak alias Deepu. Based on the recovery, FIR No. 267 was registered under Sections 21C, 27A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Bhargo Camp Police Station.

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Accused Deepak alias Deepu was produced before the court, and police remand was obtained. During interrogation, Deepak named Sahil, a resident of Gillwali Gate, Amritsar, who is currently residing at Karol Bagh near Rama Mandi.

Sahil was also arrested, and 1 kg heroin, a .32-bore pistol, five live rounds and a Hyundai Verna car bearing registration number PB08-FM-7999 were recovered from him.

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He has also been nominated in the same case, with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act added.

Deepak already had three NDPS cases registered against him in 2022, 2023 and 2025 in Hoshiarpur. No previous criminal case has been registered against Sahil.

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