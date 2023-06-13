2 held with 343 boxes of illicit liquor

Jalandhar, June 12
The police party of Division Number 6 have seized 343 boxes of illicit liquor and nabbed two persons. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Bashirpura and Tarlok Singh, a resident of Rama Mandi here.
As per the police, they were on routine checking near Manbro chowk when they received a tip-off that Jatinder and Tarlok, who were involved in the sale of illicit liquor, can be arrested from Model Town side and a huge cache of illegal liquor could be recovered.
Following that the police party put up a naka near Manbro chowk, and arrested both of them during checking. They said 15 boxes were recovered from the car in which they were travelling, while 328 boxes were recovered from the location revealed by them during interrogation.
Police officials informed that the car has been impounded, and a case under sections 61,1, 78(2), 14 of the Excise Act and 420 of the IPC has been registered against them at police station division number 6, and further investigation in the case is underway.
