2 held with 50-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 3

The CIA staff of the city police today nabbed two persons and recovered 50-gm heroin from their possession. The accused have been identified as Rohit, a resident of Abadpura, on Link Road and Ankush Mehta, a resident of Tej Mohan Nagar, Jalandhar.

CIA staff, Incharge, Ashok Kumar said a police party was on a routine check near Evening College at Basti Nau, when they saw Rohit and Ankush coming from Babreek Chowk side on their two-wheeler. On being checked by the police, 50-gm heroin was recovered from them.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they ventured into drug smuggling to make easy money. Father of Rohit is an employee of the Municipal Corporation, while Ankush’s father, too, was an employee of the Corporation but he had died recently. A case under various Sections of the Excise Act had already been found registered against Rohit,” he added.

Ashok Kumar said a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused at Police Division Number 5.