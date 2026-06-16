2 held with 800 g heroin, ₹1.72 lakh cash in Jalandhar

The Crime Branch of the Commissionerate Police, Jalandhar, arrested two persons and recovered 800 g of heroin, ₹1.72 lakh and a two-wheeler vehicle from their possession.

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The operation was carried out under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur and under the guidance of the DCP, Investigation, Manpreet Singh Dhillon, ADCP, Investigation, Jayant Puri and ACP, Investigation, Amarbir Singh. The operation was carried out by Inspector Sarabjit Singh, in-charge, Crime Branch, Jalandhar.

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The CP said the Crime Branch team apprehended two youths on suspicion near Subhana Road, Urban Estate, Phase-I. During investigation, the accused were identified as Sandeep of Phagwari Mohalla, Garha, Jalandhar, and Paras, alias Happy, near Rama Mandir, Garha.

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During the search, the police team recovered 800 gram of heroin and Rs 1.72 lakh from the possession of the accused.

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered. The CP further said both the accused are already involved in a criminal case registered at Police Station Division No. 7. Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to trace the links of the drug trafficking network and identify other persons involved in this illegal trade.