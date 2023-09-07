2 held with drug, intoxicant tablets

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 6

The Satnampura police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 11 grams of heroin and 255 intoxicant tablets from them last night.

SP Gurpreet Singh said the arrested suspects were identified as Bhupinder Kumar of Hardasspur village near Phagwara and Shekher Hans of Jalandhar. The SP said both suspects were nabbed at two different check-points. The police recovered 120 intoxicant tablets and 8 gm of heroin from Bhupinder while 135 intoxicant tablets and 3 gm of heroin were recovered from Shekher. Both were booked under the NDPS Act.

