2 held with fake papers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 30

The Harike police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charge of preparing fake identification documents. The accused have been identified as Ajmer Singh Meli of Marar village and Sukhdeep Singh Deepu of Harike. A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against them.