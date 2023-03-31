2 held with fake papers

Tarn Taran, March 30
The Harike police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charge of preparing fake identification documents. The accused have been identified as Ajmer Singh Meli of Marar village and Sukhdeep Singh Deepu of Harike. A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot