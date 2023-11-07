2 held with heroin, drug money

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 6

The anti-narcotics cell and CIA staff of the city police nabbed two persons and recovered 25 grams of heroin, Rs 3-lakh drug money and a car from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Sahil Nata, a resident of Hoshiarpur, and Amandeep Singh, a resident of Sodal in Jalandhar.

According to the police, Japreeet Singh and Pankaj, who were arrested by the anti-narcotics cell with 1.2 kg of heroin last week, revealed the names of Sahil Nata and Amandeep Singh, who were involved with them in the drug trade.

The police officials said Sahil was already serving punishment in a drug smuggling case at the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur. He was brought on production warrant and later arrested, while Amandeep was arrested on a tip-off from near Adarsh Nagar.

The officials said the suspects were habitual offenders as several cases under the NDPS Act, Excise Act and other sections were already registered against them. A fresh case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them.

#Hoshiarpur