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Home / Jalandhar / 2 held with heroin in separate police ops

2 held with heroin in separate police ops

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:25 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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In a continued drive against drug trafficking, Phagwara police headed by SP Madhvi Sharma carried out two operations leading to the arrest of a man and a woman in separate incidents, with heroin recovered in both cases. Station House Officer (City) Amanpreet Kaur stated that in the first incident, a young man identified as Naresh alias Bablu, a resident of Phagwara, was apprehended near the old civil hospital when the police team, noticed the suspect standing along the roadside.

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On seeing the police, he attempted to flee after throwing a black packet towards the hospital wall. Acting swiftly, the police chased and apprehended him. Upon search, 8 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

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In another operation, a woman identified as Rajni, wife of Manak and a resident of Chhajj Colony Phagwara, was arrested near an old police post in the industrial area. The police team observed her approaching from a nearby street and upon spotting the officers, she tried to discard a black packet and escape. The police intercepted her promptly. A search led to the recovery of 7 grams of heroin from her possession.

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SP Madhvi Sharma stated that both accused were taken into custody and separate cases were registered under relevant legal provisions of NDPS act. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and to identify any wider network involved in the illegal drug trade.

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