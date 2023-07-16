2 held with poppy husk, liquor bottles

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 15

The police have arrested two women and recovered 5 kg of poppy husk and 48 bottles of liquor from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Nirmala, a resident of Santokhpura, Phillaur, and Kamla, a resident of Raipur Arian village near Phillaur.

Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said Nirmala was arrested with 5 kg of poppy husk, while Kamla was nabbed with 48 liquor bottles. They were arrested at checkpoint laid at different places. The suspects were in drug trade and selling these intoxicants to several places.

Nirmala was supplying drugs in various villages, while Kamla was selling liquor, purchased from Chandigarh, to people at higher rates.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against Nirmala and under the Excise Act against Kamla.

