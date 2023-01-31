2 held with stolen copper wires

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 30

The Mehatpur police have arrested two persons on the charge of stealing copper wires. Investigating Officer Balwindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Sajan of Mehatpur and Jaswinder Singh of Ludhiana.

Some local residents had complained to the police that the accused used steal copper wires. A case has been registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered.

