2 hurt in clash over firecrackers in Kapurthala

A dispute over aerial firecrackers on Diwali night turned violent in the Laxmi Nagar area of Kapurthala, leaving two youths seriously injured. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to Additional SHO Sukhwinder Singh of the City Police Station, the altercation began late at night when two neighbouring families engaged in a heated argument over firecrackers allegedly being fired toward one of the houses. The verbal exchange soon escalated into a physical confrontation, with both groups attacking each other with sticks and rods.

The two injured youths were initially taken to the Kapurthala Civil Hospital, but due to the severity of their injuries, they were later shifted to a private hospital in Jalandhar for advanced treatment.

The police have sent a team to record the statements of the injured. “Once the medico-legal reports (MLRs) are received, strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” said SHO Sukhwinder Singh.