2 hurt in firing at Kapurthala’s drugs hotspot

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 5

Two people were injured in a firing at Mohalla Mehtabgarh in Kapurthala late on Sunday night. The two seriously injured persons were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala. While one of the men was referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar after his health got critical.

The injured have been identified as Pawanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh. Manpreet was later referred to a private hospital. Six persons have been booked for the clash and one of the feuding men has been arrested.

Notably, the Mehtabgarh area in Kapurthala is notorious for drugs and it is being speculated the clash last night might also have been acused due to a drug-related dispute. However, this hasn’t been formally confirmed yet. The incident happened at 1.30 am in the morning at Mohalla Mehtabgarh. A heated verbal exchange between two groups got so serious that the two factions resorted to firing.

As per reports, a youth stood in front of the car of one of the injured persons Pavanpreet, when he was returning from a temple, and on being asked to move, the youth began to fire.

Sub-division DSP Maninder Pal said after receiving the information about this firing incident, a case has been registered against six persons of both the groups, taking Sumoto notice in the City Police Station.

He also informed that a spent shell and three live cartridges were also recovered from the spot.

