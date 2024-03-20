2 illegal colonies razed

Jalandhar, March 19
The building branch of the Municipal Corporation demolished two colonies in the city. The colonies were demolished at Alipur and Jalandhar Avenue Extention today early morning.
The team members said that the colonies were illegal and the action was carried out early morning.
A team of the Municipal Corporation had also sealed five commercial properties in various parts of the city on Monday. The properties were sealed in Sudama Vihar extension, Dashmesh Avenue, Cantt Road and Bhai Banno Ji Nagar.
Inspector Varinder Kaur, Raju Majhi and Narinder Midde took action against the illegal structures. The team members said those constructing illegal properties would not be spared.
