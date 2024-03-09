2 in police net under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 8

The Nawanshahr police have arrested two persons with 6.100 kg of opium.

The suspects have been identified as Lavdeep Singh (24) from Balachaur and Akashdeep Singh (28) from Sajawalpur village. While Lavdeep works as a labourer, Akashdeep is into farming.

The suspects have been sent to three-day police remand.

The police said a case under Sections 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had registered against the suspects. Further investigations were on into the matter.

