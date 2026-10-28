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Home / Jalandhar / 2 injured as bus rams car on Phillaur-Goraya road

2 injured as bus rams car on Phillaur-Goraya road

The bus driver says the car was travelling close to the edge of the road when its driver suddenly applied the brakes, leaving the bus unable to avoid hitting the car

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:23 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The collision left the car badly damaged. Tribune photo
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Two people were injured as an Indo-Canadian bus rammed into their Alto car from behind at Khaira village on the Phillaur-Goraya stretch of the National Highway.

The collision left the car badly damaged. A State Special Operations Force (SSF) team reached the accident site. The team shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Phillaur. One of them was later referred to another hospital.

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The two injured said they were travelling from Delhi to Pathankot. The bus driver said the car was travelling close to the edge of the road when its driver suddenly applied the brakes, leaving the bus unable to avoid hitting the car.

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