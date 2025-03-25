2 injured in assault near Palahi Gate

A violent assault near Palahi Gate here left two individuals injured after they were attacked by a group of persons.

The victims, identified as Munish Kumar and Mandeep Kaur, were severely wounded and have been admitted to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the victims, the assailants attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. They further revealed that they had an ongoing legal dispute with certain individuals, which may have led to the attack.

The local authorities have been informed about the incident, and the police have initiated an investigation. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the assault. More details are awaited as the investigation progresses.