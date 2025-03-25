DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / 2 injured in assault near Palahi Gate

2 injured in assault near Palahi Gate

A violent assault near Palahi Gate here left two individuals injured after they were attacked by a group of persons. The victims, identified as Munish Kumar and Mandeep Kaur, were severely wounded and have been admitted to the Civil Hospital...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 04:53 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A violent assault near Palahi Gate here left two individuals injured after they were attacked by a group of persons.

The victims, identified as Munish Kumar and Mandeep Kaur, were severely wounded and have been admitted to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the victims, the assailants attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. They further revealed that they had an ongoing legal dispute with certain individuals, which may have led to the attack.

Advertisement

The local authorities have been informed about the incident, and the police have initiated an investigation. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the assault. More details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper