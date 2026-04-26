DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 2 Jalandhar girls selected for Punjab U‑17 cricket team

2 Jalandhar girls selected for Punjab U‑17 cricket team

Physical education teacher appointed coach

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:07 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aarti Sharma
Advertisement

Jalandhar continues to make its mark in grassroots sports development as two young cricketers, Aarti Sharma and Vanisha, have been selected for the upcoming Under-17 girls’ cricket tournament to be held in Rohtak. Adding to the city’s achievement, physical education teacher Sharandeep Kaur has been appointed as the coach of the Punjab state U-17 girls’ team. The tournament is being organised by the School Games Federation of India.

Advertisement

Sharandeep Kaur, who teaches at Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Adarsh Nagar, has been mentoring aspiring cricketers for several years. Her dedication has played a crucial role in shaping the skills and confidence of many young players, including the newly selected duo. Aarti Sharma is a student of the same government school, while Vanisha studies at Guru Angad Dev Public School.

Advertisement

Speaking about her journey, Aarti shared that she began playing cricket four years ago, inspired by limited resources but strong determination. Coming from a modest background, her father is a carpenter, she credits her family’s support as a key factor in her progress. She also looks up to international cricketer Ellyse Perry as her role model. “There are several players whose game I enjoy and learn from,” she said, adding that she dreams of representing India one day. “I am very enthusiastic and working hard every day to achieve my goal.”

Advertisement

Coach Sharandeep Kaur expressed immense pride in her students’ achievements. “These girls are sincere and dedicated. It’s rewarding to see their hard work paying off,” she said. Despite infrastructural challenges, including ongoing construction at Burlton Park where training sessions are usually held, Kaur has ensured that practice continues uninterrupted by arranging alternative venues.

Currently, around 25 girls between the ages of 11 and 20 are receiving free cricket training under the guidance of the Jalandhar Cricket Association (JCA). Kaur’s consistent efforts have created a supportive environment for young athletes, especially girls, to pursue cricket seriously.

Advertisement

The selection of Aarti and Vanisha, along with Kaur’s appointment as coach, highlights the growing strength of women’s cricket in the region and underscores the importance of grassroots coaching in nurturing future talent, the coach said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts