2 Jalandhar girls selected for Punjab U‑17 cricket team

Jalandhar continues to make its mark in grassroots sports development as two young cricketers, Aarti Sharma and Vanisha, have been selected for the upcoming Under-17 girls’ cricket tournament to be held in Rohtak. Adding to the city’s achievement, physical education teacher Sharandeep Kaur has been appointed as the coach of the Punjab state U-17 girls’ team. The tournament is being organised by the School Games Federation of India.

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Sharandeep Kaur, who teaches at Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Adarsh Nagar, has been mentoring aspiring cricketers for several years. Her dedication has played a crucial role in shaping the skills and confidence of many young players, including the newly selected duo. Aarti Sharma is a student of the same government school, while Vanisha studies at Guru Angad Dev Public School.

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Speaking about her journey, Aarti shared that she began playing cricket four years ago, inspired by limited resources but strong determination. Coming from a modest background, her father is a carpenter, she credits her family’s support as a key factor in her progress. She also looks up to international cricketer Ellyse Perry as her role model. “There are several players whose game I enjoy and learn from,” she said, adding that she dreams of representing India one day. “I am very enthusiastic and working hard every day to achieve my goal.”

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Coach Sharandeep Kaur expressed immense pride in her students’ achievements. “These girls are sincere and dedicated. It’s rewarding to see their hard work paying off,” she said. Despite infrastructural challenges, including ongoing construction at Burlton Park where training sessions are usually held, Kaur has ensured that practice continues uninterrupted by arranging alternative venues.

Currently, around 25 girls between the ages of 11 and 20 are receiving free cricket training under the guidance of the Jalandhar Cricket Association (JCA). Kaur’s consistent efforts have created a supportive environment for young athletes, especially girls, to pursue cricket seriously.

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The selection of Aarti and Vanisha, along with Kaur’s appointment as coach, highlights the growing strength of women’s cricket in the region and underscores the importance of grassroots coaching in nurturing future talent, the coach said.