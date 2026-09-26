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Home / Jalandhar / 2 Jalandhar youth complete hyrox challenge in Mumbai

2 Jalandhar youth complete hyrox challenge in Mumbai

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:53 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Tarun Aggarwal
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After undergoing rigorous training to build strength, stamina and endurance, 30-year-old city-based technocrat Tarun Aggarwal has qualified the prestigious hyrox fitness challenge held recently in Mumbai.

Tarun completed the challenging course, which included an 8-km run interspersed with eight high-intensity workout stations. He completed the men solo challenge in 1 hour 46 minutes. Working as a business intelligence engineer in Pune, he said that he had been sparing time to practice in a gym daily for 2.5 hours.

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Sharing his success, Tarun shared, “The event was held on September 18. After every one km of run, there was a functional activity that we had to perform. The eight workout stations included a 1,000-metre Ski Erg, sled push, sled pull, burpee broad jumps, 1,000-metre rowing, farmers carry, sandbag lunges and wall balls. he next challenge for me is to improve my time for completion of this endurance challenge”, he said.

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Another youth from Jalandhar Harman Virk has also completed the Hyrox challenge clocking it in 1 hour 28 minutes. This was his second Hyrox event. Last year, Palak Rajpal (21) from Jalandhar secured a podium finish at the Hyrox fitness event held in New Delhi.

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