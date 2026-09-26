2 Jalandhar youth complete hyrox challenge in Mumbai

After undergoing rigorous training to build strength, stamina and endurance, 30-year-old city-based technocrat Tarun Aggarwal has qualified the prestigious hyrox fitness challenge held recently in Mumbai.

Tarun completed the challenging course, which included an 8-km run interspersed with eight high-intensity workout stations. He completed the men solo challenge in 1 hour 46 minutes. Working as a business intelligence engineer in Pune, he said that he had been sparing time to practice in a gym daily for 2.5 hours.

Advertisement

Sharing his success, Tarun shared, “The event was held on September 18. After every one km of run, there was a functional activity that we had to perform. The eight workout stations included a 1,000-metre Ski Erg, sled push, sled pull, burpee broad jumps, 1,000-metre rowing, farmers carry, sandbag lunges and wall balls. he next challenge for me is to improve my time for completion of this endurance challenge”, he said.

Advertisement

Another youth from Jalandhar Harman Virk has also completed the Hyrox challenge clocking it in 1 hour 28 minutes. This was his second Hyrox event. Last year, Palak Rajpal (21) from Jalandhar secured a podium finish at the Hyrox fitness event held in New Delhi.