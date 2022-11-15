2 Jharkhand men held with 4.96-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 14

The city police arrested two Jharkhand residents, Binay and Avdesh, with 4.96 kg of opium on Monday.

Police Commissioner S Boopathi said, “A police team of Division No. 8 was present near the y-point in Gadaipur for checking, when they nabbed Binay and Avdesh on the basis of suspicion. When the two suspects were frisked, nearly 2.8kg of opium was recovered from each of them.

Boopathi further stated, “Binay’s father and one of his relatives were already lodged in the Kapurthala jail over drug smuggling. Their family has been involved in the inter-state smuggling of opium. With the arrest of Binay, we expect to arrest more persons involved with him in the trade of drugs.” A case has been registered against the suspects under Section 18 of the NDPS Act. An investigation is under way.