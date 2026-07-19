2 juveniles among four held for youth’s murder in Kapurthala

The police claimed to have solved the murder of a youth in Nangal Lubana village under the Bhulath subdivision within 24 hours of the incident. Four accused, including two juveniles, have been apprehended. The police also recovered two sharp-edged weapons, including a khanda and two datars, besides the Suzuki Brezza allegedly used in the crime.

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Addressing the media, SP (Detective) Harinder Singh said according to a complaint lodged by Bhajan Singh, the incident occurred on the night of July 15. Around 8 pm, his son Gurmeet Singh and nephew Harpreet Singh were standing outside their house along the roadside when a black Suzuki Brezza (registration number PB09-AS-0441), allegedly driven at high speed by a juvenile with Satvinderjit Singh, alias Gaurav, of Raipur Pir Bakshwala as a co-passenger, sped past them, splashing muddy water from roadside potholes onto Gurmeet’s clothes. A brief argument reportedly ensued between Gurmeet and the occupants of the vehicle.

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The SP said about an hour later, the juvenile driver and Satvinderjit allegedly returned with Jaswinder Singh, alias Karan, of Dala village and another juvenile. They allegedly intercepted Gurmeet near Theka Adda Mundi Mor and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. According to the investigation, the juvenile driver struck Gurmeet with a khanda, while Satvinderjit and the second juvenile also assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons. Karan allegedly hit Gurmeet with a brick, resulting in his death.

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Based on the statement of the deceased’s father, Bhajan Singh, the Begowal police registered an FIR under charges of murder and other relevant provisions of the law. Special teams led by Bhulath DSP Gagandeep Singh and Begowal SHO Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh were constituted to trace the accused.

SP Harinder Singh said during the investigation, the police arrested Satvinder, Jaswinder and the two juveniles within 24 hours, claiming to have cracked the murder case. The police also recovered two datars, one khanda and the Suzuki Brezza allegedly used in the crime.