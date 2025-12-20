2 kg of opium recovered from man

The Crime Branch of the Commissionerate Police Jalandhar has arrested an individual along with 2.01 kg of opium.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said a team of the Crime Branch apprehended an individual on suspicion near the gurdwara at Guru Gobind Singh Avenue. The accused was identified as Sahil, alias Khatri, resident of House No. 881, Arjan Nagar, near Lahoriye Di Chakki, Police Station Rama Mandi, Jalandhar.

During the search, 2.01 kg of opium was recovered from the possession of the accused. Accordingly, an FIR has been registered.

The accused is already involved in four criminal cases. Further interrogation of the accused is in progress and forward and backward links of the drug trafficking network are being thoroughly investigated.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Manpreet Singh Dhillon, DCP/Investigation, Jayant Puri, ADCP/Investigation, and Amarbir Singh, ACP/Detective. The team was led by Inspector Sarabjit Singh, In-charge, Crime Branch.