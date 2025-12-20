DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 2 kg of opium recovered from man

2 kg of opium recovered from man

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:06 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Crime Branch of the Commissionerate Police Jalandhar has arrested an individual along with 2.01 kg of opium.

Advertisement

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said a team of the Crime Branch apprehended an individual on suspicion near the gurdwara at Guru Gobind Singh Avenue. The accused was identified as Sahil, alias Khatri, resident of House No. 881, Arjan Nagar, near Lahoriye Di Chakki, Police Station Rama Mandi, Jalandhar.

Advertisement

During the search, 2.01 kg of opium was recovered from the possession of the accused. Accordingly, an FIR has been registered.

Advertisement

The accused is already involved in four criminal cases. Further interrogation of the accused is in progress and forward and backward links of the drug trafficking network are being thoroughly investigated.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Manpreet Singh Dhillon, DCP/Investigation, Jayant Puri, ADCP/Investigation, and Amarbir Singh, ACP/Detective. The team was led by Inspector Sarabjit Singh, In-charge, Crime Branch.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts