2 kids rescued from begging in Hoshiarpur

Under the Project Jeevanjot 2, being run by the Department of Social Security And Women and Child Development, a raid was conducted today at Bhangi Chowk, Hanuman Mandir, Navi Abadi, Bahadurpur Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Kashmiri Bazaar, Kotwali Bazaar and Railway Road in Hoshiarpur by the district-level task forum to prevent child begging.

During raid, two children were freed from child begging and presented before the child welfare committee. The committee counselled both.

District Child Protection Officer Harpreet Kaur appealed to the general public that if they found any child begging or doing labour, then they should call on 1098.