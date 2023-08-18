2 killed, 7 hurt in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 17

Two persons were killed while seven others suffered serious injuries after a tractor-trailer in which they were travelling was hit by a tipper on the national highway near Phillaur last night.

The deceased had been identified as Mohan Singh and Peepal Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, the police said.

The injured persons include Tota Singh, Dev Singh, Dalwinder Singh, Sandheer, Jasbir, MB Singh and Prem Singh. They were admitted to a hospital in Phillaur, but later referred to Ludhiana. The police have registered a case against the tipper driver.

