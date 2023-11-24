2 killed as bus hits bike, driver held after chase

Our Correspondent

Mukerian (Hoshiarpur), November 23

Two persons died after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a bus near Paper Mill, Mukerian, on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road last night.

The deceased The deceased have been identified as Mohit (26), a resident of Musahibpur falling under the Mukerian police station, and his friend Suraj (22), a resident of Ward 11, Canal Colony, Mukerian.

The bus driver fled the spot with the vehicle. He was, however, was nabbed at the Hoshiarpur-Tanda Chowk while trying to flee via Hoshiarpur.

The Mukerian police have registered a case against the bus driver. They have initiated investigations on the basis of the statements of the family members of the deceased.

After finishing his work at night, Mohit left for home with his friend Suraj. When they reached near the paper mill, a bus coming from the Pathankot side hit their motorcycle. The duo died on the spot. Passersby informed police about the incident.

The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident. A car driver started chasing the bus. The bus driver started moving towards Hoshiarpur instead of going to Jalandhar. The car driver managed to stop the bus at the Tanda Bypass Chowk and handed over the suspect to the police.

