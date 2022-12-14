2 killed as cars collide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 13

Two persons were killed and four others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the Nakodar-Jandiala road near Dhaliwal this morning.

Nakodar Sadar station house officer (SHO) Palwindar Singh said the deceased have been identified as Tajindar Singh and Satindar Singh, both residents of Tahli village. The SHO said three of those injured have been identified as Baljindar Kaur, Amarjit Kaur and Nimarprit Kaur. The police have sent the bodies to the Nakodar Civil Hospital for post-mortem.