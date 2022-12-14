2 killed as cars collide

Phagwara, December 13
Two persons were killed and four others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the Nakodar-Jandiala road near Dhaliwal this morning.
Nakodar Sadar station house officer (SHO) Palwindar Singh said the deceased have been identified as Tajindar Singh and Satindar Singh, both residents of Tahli village. The SHO said three of those injured have been identified as Baljindar Kaur, Amarjit Kaur and Nimarprit Kaur. The police have sent the bodies to the Nakodar Civil Hospital for post-mortem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...