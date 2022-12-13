2 killed in mishaps

Hoshiarpur, December 12
Two persons were killed in two road accidents in the area. The police have booked the accused drivers in the cases. Jagjit Singh of Fatehpur lodged a complaint with the police that his nephew, Amandeep Singh Dhillon, was hit by a car in Hariana, killing him on the spot. In another case, Suresh Kumar of Mona Kalan complained to the Mehtiana police that he and Paramjeet Singh were going somewhere on a scooter when a trucl hit their scooter, killing Paramjeet.
