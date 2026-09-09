2 killed in separate mishaps in Kapurthala

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents, with the incidents being reported from the Kapurthala–Sultanpur Lodhi road and the Hoshiarpur Road. The police have initiated investigations into both cases.

In the first incident, a motorcycle rider was killed after his two-wheeler collided with a car near Khudianwal turn on the Kapurthala–Sultanpur Lodhi road. The deceased was identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of village Aujla. He was reportedly returning when the accident occurred. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The car driver allegedly left the vehicle at the accident spot and fled. The police took the car and motorcycle into custody and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The car bears registration number PB08CR9090.

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In another accident, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Brezza car while crossing the road near Mohalla Dharmkot on Hoshiarpur road. The deceased was identified as Satnam Singh. According to the police, the car driver was travelling through the area when the pedestrian suddenly came onto the road and was struck by the vehicle.

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The driver took the injured man to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Family members were informed about the incident and reached the hospital. Police recorded statements of the deceased’s relatives and other persons concerned and started further proceedings in the matter.