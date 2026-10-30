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Home / Jalandhar / 2 killed in separate road accidents in Phagwara

2 killed in separate road accidents in Phagwara

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:24 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The deceased has been identified as Sonu, a resident of Indira Colony in Punjabi Bagh. Representative Image/iStock
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Two fatal road accidents involving unidentified vehicles have been reported in the Phagwara area, claiming the lives of a medical student and a 26-year-old man in separate incidents, according to reports.

In one incident, a medical student identified as Nandini was killed after the car in which she was travelling with her companions was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle near Haveli Dhaba on national highway-1. According to the report, the group was travelling towards Amritsar when the collision occurred. Nandini sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to them. The police took custody of her body and sent it to the Civil Hospital in Phagwara for a post-mortem examination. A case was registered against the unidentified driver and an investigation was initiated.

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In a separate incident, 26-year-old Gagandeep Singh, resident of Hadiabad, died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly struck him near the vegetable market on Hoshiarpur Road in Phagwara. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, where the doctor on emergency duty found him dead on arrival. The police were informed and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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