2 liquor smugglers jump from police vehicle, flee

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 26

Two liquor smugglers escaped from Dasuya police custody when cops were bringing them to Hoshiarpur Central Jail after producing in a court.

According to the information, Dasuya police yesterday arrested suspect Ajay Kumar, alias Ajay, a resident of Dharmpura Dasyha from dhussi bandh and seized 1,50,000 ml of illicit liquor from him. The police also arrested another suspect Ajay Pal Singh, alias Labba, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar from Randhawa (Dasuya) and seized 6,00,000 ml of illicit liquor from him.

Today both suspects were being brought to Hoshiarpur Central Jail after producing them in the court. According to information, when they (suspects) reached near Kakkon Adda in Hoshiarpur, both jumped from the vehicle and fled.

The police personnel tried to chase them but they succeeded in fleeing. On receiving information about the incident, Dasuya DSP Harkrishna Singh and SJO Balwinder Kumar of Model Town police station, Hoshiarpur, reached the spot with a large number of police force and started their search.

