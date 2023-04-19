2 members of robbers' gang held with pistol

Amritsar, April 18
The Amritsar police claimed to have nabbed two members of a gang of miscreants, who had robbed a vehicle at gunpoint in the city. The police recovered a country-made pistol, knife and five live cartridges (315 bore) and a stolen scooter from them.
Those arrested have been identified as Bittu Bahiya of Gali Malian Wali, Faujpura, and Ajaybir Singh, alias Ajay, a resident of Nangli Bhatta.
Police officials said Bitu Bahiya is already facing 2 criminal cases of robbery and Arms Act. Similarly, Ajebir Singh was earlier booked by Majitha Road police station for robbery and theft. The police have registered a case.
