2 members of Sonu Khatri gang injured in police encounter in Jalandhar

Police say accused wanted in connection with killing of a J&K cop in April last year

Police say accused wanted in connection with killing of a J&K cop in April last year
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:32 PM Mar 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Two sophisticated weapons were recovered from the gangsters. Photo: X@DGPPunjabPolice
Two associates of notorious gangster Sonu Khatri were injured in a police encounter near the Suchi Pind crematorium here on Sunday morning, police said.

The accused identified as Sukhwinder alias Sukha and Harpreet of US-based Sonu Khatri gang were arrested after a long chase and cross-firing.

Two sophisticated weapons were recovered from the gangsters. One of the accused is reported to be in critical condition, said officials.

Police said the duo are wanted in connection with the killing of Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub Inspector Deepak Sharma on April 2, 2024.

After receiving a tip-off, the CIA team of Jalandhar Police tracked the accused and executed a raid.

Officials said the gangsters opened fire on the police team and in retaliatory firing, the accused were injured.

