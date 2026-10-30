DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 2 men steal woman’s bag outside Phagwara bakery

2 men steal woman’s bag outside Phagwara bakery

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:23 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A senior police officer said that action would be taken based on the facts once a complaint was received. iStock photo
Advertisement

In a shocking incident highlighting concerns over daylight thefts in Phagwara, two unidentified men allegedly stole a woman’s bag from outside a bakery in the city’s Joshian Mohalla market while she was applying mehndi on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

According to the report, the victim, Taniya, a resident of Hadiabad, had set up a mehndi stall outside Sethi Bakery to earn money through her work during the festive season. At around 2.32 pm, two men arrived on an Activa scooter and allegedly took the bag before fleeing the spot.

Advertisement

The stolen bag reportedly contained approximately Rs 10,000 in cash, silver jewellery, including a silver umbrella-shaped ornament and a locket, along with important documents such as her Aadhaar card and PAN card. The keys to her Activa scooter were also inside the bag.

Advertisement

Police have reportedly initiated an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts