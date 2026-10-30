2 men steal woman’s bag outside Phagwara bakery

In a shocking incident highlighting concerns over daylight thefts in Phagwara, two unidentified men allegedly stole a woman’s bag from outside a bakery in the city’s Joshian Mohalla market while she was applying mehndi on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

According to the report, the victim, Taniya, a resident of Hadiabad, had set up a mehndi stall outside Sethi Bakery to earn money through her work during the festive season. At around 2.32 pm, two men arrived on an Activa scooter and allegedly took the bag before fleeing the spot.

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The stolen bag reportedly contained approximately Rs 10,000 in cash, silver jewellery, including a silver umbrella-shaped ornament and a locket, along with important documents such as her Aadhaar card and PAN card. The keys to her Activa scooter were also inside the bag.

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Police have reportedly initiated an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to trace the suspects.