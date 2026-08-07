2 miscreants, cop injured in Nawanshahr encounter
A senior police official says 3 gang members were involved in the encounter
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Two miscreants and a policeman were injured in an encounter on Musapur Road here on Friday.
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A senior police official said three gang members were involved in the encounter.
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The operation is still ongoing, he said.
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Following the incident, locals and shopkeepers gathered at the scene.
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