2 more pistols, revolver recovered from smugglers

Jalandhar, December 19
The police recovered two more country-made pistols, two magazines and a revolver from two arms smugglers who were arrested by the CIA staff near the Paragpur chowk here last week.
With the arrest of these two smugglers, identified as Ajitpal Singh, alias Shalu, and Dilpreet Singh, hailing from Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur district, the police claimed to have busted an inter-state arms smuggling network. The police recovered a cache of illegal weapons, including 10 country-made pistols and 10 magazines, from their possession.
During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have hidden three more weapons at their home in Fatehgarh Churian, Gurdaspur. Police teams were sent to Gurdaspur to conduct a search at their homes to recover weapons and other crucial evidences.
Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma had highlighted the likelihood of an organised network involving smugglers from Madhya Pradesh and Punjab in this illicit arms trade. He said further investigations were underway in this regard.
