2 nabbed for betting

Hoshiarpur, May 21
The Garhshankar police have arrested two persons on the charge of betting and recovered Rs 50,680 in cash and other items from them. The accused have been identified as Jagtar Singh, a resident of Garhshankar, and Lovepreet Singh, alias Lovely, of Dagham. They have been booked under the Gambling Act.
