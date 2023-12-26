2 nabbed for theft at house

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested Pawan and Shani of Bopa Rai Kalan village for stealing goods from a house. Paramjit complained to the police that thieves barged into the house of Amandeep, who was in Canada, and stole goods. A case had been registered against the duo. OC

Man held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating Officer Kashmir Singh said the suspect was identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Sokha, of Thamu Wal village. The IO said 10 bottles of hooch were recovered from him.

#Canada #Nakodar #Phagwara