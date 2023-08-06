2 nabbed in assault, firing case

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 5

The district police have arrested two persons wanted in a case of assault and firing. The police also recovered 2 illegal country-made pistols, nine live rounds and a car from their possession.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Lines here today, SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said the police party laid a naka on the railway crossing, Phagwara Road. The police signalled a car coming from Phagwara to stop for checking. During the search of car driver Rohit, alias Mahla, a resident of Mohalla Mount Avenue, Hoshiarpur, an illegal pistol and 3 rounds were recovered from him.

The police also recovered two rounds from his accomplice Daljinder Singh, alias Jindri, a resident of Sutehri Khurd. A case was registered against the suspects under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

He said cases related to assault, illegal weapons and drug trafficking were earlier registered against them at the Model Town and Mukerian police stations.

During preliminary investigation, the suspects told the police that they, along with their accomplice Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of New Fatehgarh, had attacked Manpreet Singh Mammu Gujjar of New Fatehgarh on April 25, 2023 with sharp weapons with intent to kill him at Mohalla Sundar Nagar.

Apart from this, they had fired a gunshot at Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Tulsi Nagar, during a dispute on July 29.

District Police Chief Chahal said one more illegal pistol had been recovered from them. Both suspects were wanted in these cases. They would be presented in a court to seek their police remand for further interrogation.

