2 nabbed on theft charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two migrants for stealing shuttering items from a construction site. Nakodar DSP Sukhpal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Ansh and Shoib, residents of Uttar Pradesh. In his complaint to the police, Abdul Haq said he was working as an assistant contractor with a firm. The suspects stole shuttering items from the site near Kang Sahibu village on the night of December 21. A case under Sections 457, 380 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects and their accomplice, Aslam a resident of UP. OC

3 booked for stealing cattle

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked three unidentified persons for seating cattle. In his complaint to the police, Piara Singh, a resident of Mohari Wal village, said three persons struck at his cattle shed in fields on the night of December 22 and decamped with a buffalo. Investigating officer Avtar Singh said a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC

Drug peddler arrested

Phagwara: The Bilga Pur police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. The suspect has been identified as Daini, alias Gopi, a resident of Pati Bhatti, Bilga village. Station House Officer (SHO) Aman Saini said 8-kg of poppy husk was recovered from his possession. The SHO said a case under Sections 15(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. OC

Man held with liquor bottles

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Sarwann Singh said the suspect had been identified as Dharmindar, alias Manga, a resident of Raunta village. As many as 14 bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect.

