2 nabbed with 22-gm heroin

Jalandhar, June 30
Two drug peddlers were arrested with 22 gm of heroin by the Jalandhar rural police today.
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said Kamaldeep Singh, a resident of Thala village, and Balwinder Ram, a resident of Amrari, were arrested with 10 gm and 12 gm heroin, respectively, by the Phillaur police. A case under Section 21-B of the NDPS Act was registered against the duo at the Phillaur police station. As per preliminary investigation, the duo had been cladestinely selling drugs in villages around Phillaur for a long time.
