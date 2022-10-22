2 nabbed with heroin in Phagwara

Phagwara, October 21
The Satnampura police arrested two drug traders and recovered 25-gm heroin, 190 intoxicant tablets and Rs 50,000 of drug money from them last night. Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, Mukhtiar Rai said the arrested accused were identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Hony of Kanshi Nagar in Phagwara and Varinder Kumar of village Madhopur.
The accused were nabbed at a check-point near Bone Mills Chiherru while throwing a packet from the car on seeing the police last night. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested accused.
