2 nabbed with illegal weapons, intoxicants

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 25

The Rama Mandi police have arrested two persons and seized 1,015 intoxicant tablets, 150-gm intoxicant powder, three live cartridges, one country-made pistol and a country-made mouser from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sanju and Harvinder Singh, both residents of Jalandhar.

Police officials said they received a tip-off that Sanju and Harvinder, who were involved in smuggling of intoxicant powder and tablets, were coming towards Surya Enclave to deliver a consignment.

“Following which, the police party reached Surya Enclave, and caught both the suspects red-handed. When they were frisked, intoxicant tablets, powder and illegal weapons were recovered from their possession,” they added.

SHO Rajesh Kumar said that Sanju was a habitual offender as three cases under the NDPS Act had already been registered against him at various police stations in Jalandhar. “A fresh case against both of them has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and they are investigating from where they procure intoxicant tablets and who all are involved in this smuggling with them,” he added.

