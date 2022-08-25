Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Jalandhar, August 25
A nurse was killed while another was seriously injured as two armed youths stormed a hostel of Pearl Hospital at Green Model Town here in the wee hours of Thursday.
According to police, the incident took place at around 2.30am. Two youths brandishing swords entered the hostel on the third floor of the hospital and allegedly attacked the two nurses.
While Baljinder Kaur, a resident of Beas, died on the spot, Jyoti of Phagwara sustained injuries and is said to be critical.
Meanwhile, both the youths fled from the spot after committing the crime.
The police said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack but it seemed a case of a love affair or a personal enmity.
A case against the youths has been registered and CCTV cameras installed at the hospital and nearby places were being scrutinised to identify the accused, said the police.
