2 of family attacked over enmity, brother succumbs to injuries

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 7

A man died while his brother suffered injuries after they were attacked by a family in their neighbourhood in Jahankhelan village due to an enmity over stopping cow from eating fodder. The police have booked eight persons, including four women, of the family.

According to information, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Jahan Khelan, told the police that a cow of a family living in their neighbourhood often used to eat their fodder. He asked them several times to keep their cow tied.

According to him, while he was standing near his house with his brother Amit on March 4, members of the neighbouring family, including Sunil Kumar, his wife Neetu, daughters Damani and Kamani, son Sonu, father Chiranji Lal and mother Raj, allegedly attacked them. The duo suffered injuries in the attack. His brother was referred to a specialty hospital due to his serious condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. An FIR was registered.