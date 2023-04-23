2 of snatchers’ gang arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested two snatchers. The police said the suspects had been identified as Amrik Singh and Paramjit Singh, both residents of Mallian Kalan village. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Woman Killed in accident

Phagwara: A woman was killed and the driver of a car sustained serious injuries when their vehicle collided with a Combine Harvester near Phagwara on Saturday. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy. OC

Body of 70-yr-old found in bilga

Phagwara: The Bilga police on Friday found the body of a 70-year-old man in Talwann village. The body was sent to the Phillaur civil hospital for autopsy. Proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated. OC

Man nabbed for smuggling liquor

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a person for smuggling liquor and recovered 24 bottles of liquor from him. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. In another case, The Lohian Khas police booked a person of Chak Pipally village for brewing liquor and seized 100-kg raw liquor from his possession.