2 of snatchers’ gang arrested

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested two snatchers. The police said the suspects had been identified as Amrik Singh and Paramjit Singh, both residents of Mallian Kalan village. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC
Woman Killed in accident
Phagwara: A woman was killed and the driver of a car sustained serious injuries when their vehicle collided with a Combine Harvester near Phagwara on Saturday. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy. OC
Body of 70-yr-old found in bilga
Phagwara: The Bilga police on Friday found the body of a 70-year-old man in Talwann village. The body was sent to the Phillaur civil hospital for autopsy. Proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated. OC
Man nabbed for smuggling liquor
Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a person for smuggling liquor and recovered 24 bottles of liquor from him. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. In another case, The Lohian Khas police booked a person of Chak Pipally village for brewing liquor and seized 100-kg raw liquor from his possession.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail
IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...
Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, police claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed
In the video, the Khalistan sympathiser said he will face ‘f...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...
9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case
Internal investigation by Customs Department found that offi...
Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war
Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...