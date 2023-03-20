2 peddlers held in Bilga

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 19

Bilga police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets.

Investigating Officer (IO) Anwar Masih said 430 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Karan Mahe, alias Karan, a resident of Sagar Pur village, and Balbindar Kumar, alias Mani, a resident of Thamann Wal village. The IO said a case under Sections 22(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.