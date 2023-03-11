2 peddlers held under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling opium. Investigating officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said 70 grams of opium were recovered from the possession of the accused, who has been identified as Yadwindar Singh of Sidhupur village. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act. Besides, the Nurmahal police have arrested drug peddler Indarjit Singh, a resident of Sanghe Khalsa village, with 65 intoxicating capsules and 120 tablets, said investigating officer Paramjit Singh. OC

Snatcher nabbed in Nurmahal

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a local resident on the charge of snatching a wristwatch from a man. Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Singh said the accused has been identified as Aashu, a resident of Mohalla Ravi Dass Pura Nurmahal. Jaswant Singh, a resident of Cheema Kalan village, complained to the police that the accused and his two unidentified accomplices had snatched his wristwatch on March 4 when he was taking an evening stroll. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused and his two unidentified accomplices under Section 379-B of the IPC. OC

Man arrested for bike theft

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a man on the charge of stealing motorcycles. Investigating officer (IO) Harjindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Kulwindar Singh Gagi, a resident of Burj Hassan village. The IO said two stolen two-wheelers were seized from his possession and a case has been registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.