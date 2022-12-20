2 peddlers nabbed with 305-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 19

The district police have nabbed two drug peddlers and seized 305 gm of heroin in two separate incidents.

The CIA staff of the city police today nabbed Gaurav Soni — a resident of Datarpur Talwara village — in Hoshiarpur, and recovered 255 gm of heroin from him. DCP (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a police team led by CIA staff in-charge Ashok Kumar was conducting a routine check near Sunshine Valley Welfare Society, when they spotted Gaurav. He tried to flee, but the police got hold of him.

Heroin weighing 255 gm was recovered from his possession, he said, adding he was booked under the NDPS Act at the Rama Mandi police station. The police also got the three-day remand of the accused from the court.

In another incident, a youth from Tran Taran was arrested with 50 gm of heroin. Acting on a tip-off, a police party held a special vehicle checking campaign on the Adda Dyalpur main highway to Amritsar Road on Sunday. The police apprehended one Nadeep Singh, alias Kali, a resident of Taran Taran, on suspicion.

Upon being searched, a polythene with 50-gm heroin was recovered from the motorbike. Mandeep Singh was arrested and booked under the NDPS Act at the Kartarpur police station. SP, Investigation, Sarabjit Singh Bahia said a detailed investigation would be conducted in the case.