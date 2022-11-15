2 policemen among three nabbed in Rs 1L bribe case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign, on Monday arrested Sub-Inspector (SI) Bisman Singh, who was earlier posted as SHO, Sadar police station, Nakodar; Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Resham Singh posted at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Jalandhar, and a person, Surjit Singh, for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

A spokesperson for the VB said all three accused had been arrested on the complaint of Harjinder Kumar, a resident of Rampur Thoda village of Ropar. He further informed that the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that his brother had been arrested by the SI from Hoshiarpur along with his truck in a false case by showing recovery of poppy husk in the vehicle when he was the Nakodar SHO.

The complainant further informed that Bisman Singh through Surjit Singh and ASI Resham Singh had already received Rs 11 lakh in instalments to release his brother and the truck loaded from Srinagar. He further alleged that the though the SI had been transferred to the Police Lines, Jalandhar, he was demanding more money through his two other middlemen to help him in this police case.

After verification of the facts in the complaint and the material evidence, a VB team arrested the SI, the ASI and Surjit Singh for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against all the three accused at VB police station and further investigation was in progress.

