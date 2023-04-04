2 POs arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 3

The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO). Investigating Officer Sanjvan Singh said the accused had been identified as Shiv Kumar, alias Fauji, a resident of Malsian village and wanted in a case of drug peddling. The Mehatpur police arrested PO Jaswindar, alias Dulla, a resident of Messampur village, and wanted in a case of kidnapping a minor, said IO Harwindar Singh.

#Phagwara