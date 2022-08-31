2 Proclaimed offenders held

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested two proclaimed offenders absconding for the last few months. The station house officer, Mohinder Pal, said that the accused have been identified as Suraj Kumar, a resident of Parjian Kalan and Jatindar Singh, a resident of Bangiwal. The SHO said the accused are wanted in cases of theft and illegal sand mining. OC
1 held for sale of illicit liquor
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer, Charan Kanwal Singh, said nine bottles of illicit liquor have been seized from the accused, Daljit Kumar, a resident of Mehmuwal Yusaf Pur. A case has been registered against the accused under the Punjab Excise Act. OC
Two arrested under NDPS Act
Phillaur: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicants. The investigating officer, Som Nath, said that 570 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, Palwindar Singh, a resident of Ram Pur. The IO said a case has been registered under the NDPS Act. In another case, the Bilga police arrested drug peddler Jaswindar Singh, a resident of Mao Sahib with 3.5 kg of poppy husk, said investigating officer Surindar Singh. OC
Peddler held, narcotics seized
Phagwara: The Phagwara Police arrested a drug peddler last night, and recovered 20 intoxicant injections and 198 intoxicant tablets from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Parwinder Kumar, a resident of Sunrra Rajputan.SP Phagwara Mukhtiar Rai said the accused was nabbed at a checkpoint near Mannawali when he was travelling on a bike, and was intercepted by a police team. His two-wheeler has been impounded by the police.
5 phones found at central Jail
Hoshiarpur: The Central Jail Administration has found five mobile phones inside a packet found lying near Tower No 3 of the jail complex. The police registered a case against an unidentified person, and initiated action. OC
Hoshiarpur meat shops shut today
Hoshiarpur: District Magistrate Sandeep Hans has issued orders to keep slaughterhouses and meat shops closed in Hoshiarpur district on August 31 (Wednesday). This order was issued on the request made by Jain Sabhas in connection with the celebration of Parva Paryushan/Samvatsari Parva by devotees of the Jain religion. OC
Cane growers’ stir enters Day 23
Phagwara: The indefinite agitation of sugarcane growers, which is being held under the aegis of the BKU (Doaba) against the pending dues of Rs 72 crore, entered Day 23 on Tuesday. OC
